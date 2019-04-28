Kuffour, the toughest defender I ever faced, says Okocha

*Revealed how God saved him from Bundesliga coach

By John Egbokhan

Former Super Eagle’s talismanic midfielder, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has said that as a player, he didn’t want to release the ball to his teammates because he felt he could do no wrong with it.

Okocha also admitted that his Bundesliga career with Eintracht Frankfurt would have come to an abrupt end had he not scored against Oliver Khan after dribbling no fewer than five defenders and the former German goal Keeper.

The 1994 African Cup of Nations winner also revealed that African defenders were the most difficult opponents he ever faced during his illustrious career that saw him play at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in USA.

Speaking in an exhaustive interview with reporters at the Bundesliga StarTimes Legends Tour in Lagos, Okocha said that he was his biggest foe when in control of the ball.

“As a player I did not want to pass the ball to anyone but my coaches in the Bundesliga taught me how to play for the good of the team. I always felt very comfortable with the ball. When with it, I believed that nobody could stop me. I knew I was gifted with the ball and could do anything with it.

I was my biggest opponent. I never believed anybody could take the ball away from me, but I was made to release later that it was about the team, not the individual”.

On his famous goal against Oliver Khan, Okocha said it was as a result of his desire to prove a point for being benched in that game.

According to the former Bolton captain, “it was not planned but it was meant to be. I was on the bench on that day and upset not to be selected. So when I was called upon to go in, I wanted to prove a big point. I was patient enough to have held the ball for that long because when I tried to shoot at goal, one defender would come and I would just move my leg and another would come, prompting me to step away again until I eventually scored. Our manager then said that had I missed that scoring chance that I would not have played again, so God rescued me from his threat”.

Dwelling on the toughest opponents he faced, Okocha said that former Ghanaian and Bayern Munich defender, Ossei Kuffour would rank high in this list.

“I realised at a very young age that I had a gift to do special things with the ball. My biggest opponent was me. I knew I was in charge when with the ball. But on the toughest defenders I faced, I would say that my African brothers were the ones.

“ We have the same mentality and thought the same way. Ossei Kuffour was the toughest of them all. There was a game that he kept following and marking me and I asked him, “O boy, take it easy, look at the way you are breathing down on my neck” and he replied that “sorry I got work to do”. “He brought out the best in me” added Okocha.

