Kogi Guber: PDP leaders meet in Abuja, set eyes on victory

ABUJA- Leaders of Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday met in Abuja, the nation’s capital with a commitment to win the November 2 governorship election in the state.

Also, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party has insisted that former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would get justice at the election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The position of the party came at the end of a crucial meeting of Kogi PDP stakeholders at the Party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, where the leaders resolved to forego all personal ambitions and work together in the interest of the party and the Kogi people ahead of the poll.

In his opening remarks, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who incidentally hails from Kogi said the party’s “winning streaks in the just concluded governorship elections in Bauchi, Imo, Rivers, Adamawa, Bauchi, Osun among other states will be re-enacted in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.

The publicity scribe said the party had the support of the people of the state, “who are now looking up to it to rescue the state from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress, APC, under Governor Yahaya Bello, adding that the PDP cannot afford to fail them.

“As we all know, our people have gone through pains, acute poverty, hunger, dehumanization, brutalization, job losses, untimely deaths, suicide and all sorts of anguish as a result of the misrule of the incumbent APC government.

“The people of Kogi State are therefore looking up to the PDP for rescue and we cannot afford to fail them. We must therefore not allow anything to demoralize us as the winning streaks, which our party displayed in Imo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Osun among others, will be repeated in Kogi state by the grace of Almighty God.

“In this race, we must also bear in mind that we have the support of the people. Kogi state has always been home to the PDP notwithstanding the temporary setback of the APC. We must therefore prepare ourselves, stand with the people and salvage our dear state from the pangs of misrule. Our people yearn to move forward and we must give them that leverage which they earnestly seek.”

Party stalwarts at the meeting included former governors, Capt. Idris Wada (retd), Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, former deputy governor, Yomi Awoniyi, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Chief Patrick Adagba, state PDP Chairman, Engineer Sam Uhuotu as well as other critical stakeholders drawn from all the 21 local government areas of the state.