Breaking News
Translate

Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia ahead of Putin summit

On 10:11 amIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia ahead of his summit with President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders will meet in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok amid tensions surrounding the North Korean leader’s nuclear programme.

The leader had a sit down with local officials as well as a Russian deputy foreign minister before continuing on his journey to Vladivostok.

Kim Jong Un: North Korea threatens the United States

Mr Kim was quoted on the local administration’s website as saying: “I have heard a lot about your country and have long dreamt of visiting it. It’s been seven years since I took the helm, and I’ve only just managed to visit.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
//BODY PART, INSERT IN BODY OF THE WEBSITE