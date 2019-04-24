A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia ahead of Putin summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia ahead of his summit with President Vladimir Putin.
The two leaders will meet in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok amid tensions surrounding the North Korean leader’s nuclear programme.
The leader had a sit down with local officials as well as a Russian deputy foreign minister before continuing on his journey to Vladivostok.
Mr Kim was quoted on the local administration’s website as saying: “I have heard a lot about your country and have long dreamt of visiting it. It’s been seven years since I took the helm, and I’ve only just managed to visit.”
He reportedly said he echoes his father’s “great love for Russia” and that he intends to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
Mr Kim is the first North Korean leader to travel to Russia since his late father, Kim Jong Il, visited in 2011.
Moscow is interested in gaining broader access to North Korea’s mineral resources, including rare metals.