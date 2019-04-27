Kien & Friends takes centre stage tonight at classical music concert in MUSON

By Benjamin Njoku

Kien & Friends will exhibit their classical musical skills today, at the prestigious Agip recital hall, MUSON Center, Onikan, Lagos. .

Kien & Friends is a yearly classical music concert that provides children the opportunity and stage to display their musical skills. It is a not-for-profit project held annually as music, especially classical music performances, help children’s brains to develop better.

4 Ajegunle students produce mobile solar traffic light

This year’s edition of Kien & Friends promises skilful performances on different orchestral musical instruments and on the pianoforte. Parents are encouraged to attend the concert and also bring their children to be inspired as they watch their peers perform on stage.