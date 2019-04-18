Kidney transplant: I didn’t want to make public my health challenges again —Leo Mezie

By Benjamin Njoku

Ailing actor, Leo Mezie is currently feeling bad that he’s bothering Nigerians again with his health challenges. Left for the actor, he would have preferred to return to his maker quietly than to embark on another fund-raising campaign after his two kidneys recently collapsed again.

Mezie about three years ago miraculously survived kidney disease. Recall that Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Ministries, Auchi, Edo State, had facilitated the actor’s medical trip to London in 2016, and while receiving treatment there, the actor was advised not to go for a transplant. An advice he welcomed wholeheartedly as he returned to Nigeria and has since been diligent on his treatment.

Sadly, the handsome actor is down again with a severe kidney failure.

WG visited the actor at a specialist hospital in Ilupeju area of Lagos, during one of his dialysis sessions,where he narrated his pathetic story.

According to the actor, he started battling the ailment again since April, last year. His condition became critical, after he could no longer afford the money for his dialysis, which is N45,000,00 per session. “Before I was doing it three times a week, and when I couldn’t sustain it, I changed it to twice a week and later, once in a month or in two months.”

“As at December, I was very sick. I collapsed a couple of times before kidney disease examination was conducted on me, where it was discovered that the remaining function had already packed up I could not continue the dialysis session. Then I was warned that I cannot stay without undergoing dialysis therapy about three sessions a week. Otherwise, any crisis may not be able to be reserved,” Mezie narrated.

Worse still, Mezie said he couldn’t even afford to observe his diet again as well as his medication. This situation, however, led to the collapse of the only functioning kidney, and brought him back to his old state of health.

The actor, said he’s living at the mercy of his family members, friends and colleagues in the movie industry. He narrates: “I needed help and my family was on top of it. Though they were struggling to meet up with my medication, feeding and dialysis. They were doing it in turns to sustain me. My elder sister was travelling around the world meeting reputable NGOs. One of the NGOs responded in New Jersey while the other one responded in Abuja. We were on that before Chioma Okoye contacted me.”

“I told her what I wanted, which is to met some individuals whom I know personally and who are not aware that my kidney has relapsed again. I promised to give her their contacts, which she went online to announce it ‘ And immediately, Apostle Johnson Suleman heard about it and contacted me.But Chioma turned the idea down. At this point, I was helpless and desperate to get better. Even my family was not ready for that kind of campaign any longer.”

Mezie, however, thanks Nigerians for their support and prayers. Particularly, he thanked Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the General overseer of Christ Mercy Land and Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, who recently doled out the sum of N3 million to support his kidney transplant.

The leadership of Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, recently continued Mezie’s fund-raising campaign after actress Chioma Okoye’s Purple Ribbon Care Foundation stopped the campaign following the face-off she had with the ailing actor.