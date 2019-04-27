Keloids not harmful, says medical practitioner

Benin – Dr Ovo Ogbinaka, a medical practitioner, says keloids scar, which rises after an injury or condition has healed, are not harmful.



Ogbinaka disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

He said keloids are “raised scar after an injury has healed.

“Keloids are often lumpy or ridged. The scar rises after an injury or condition has healed, such as a surgical incision or acne.

“Keloids aren’t harmful and don’t need treatment. If a person finds them unattractive, a doctor can sometimes minimise the scars.

“A keloid, sometimes referred to as a keloid scar, is a tough heaped-up scar that rises quite abruptly above the rest of the skin.

“It usually has a smooth top and a pink or purple color. Keloids are irregularly shaped and tend to enlarge progressively. Unlike scars, keloids do not regress over time”, Ogbinaka said.

He explained that doctors did not understand exactly why keloids form and an alternation in the cellular signals that control proliferation and inflammation might be related to the process of keloids formation.

He added that these changes had not yet been characterised sufficiently to explain this defect in wound healing.

Ogbinaka said Keloids are most commonly found on the chest, shoulders, earlobes and cheeks, adding that keloids can affect any part of the body.

He therefore advised patients that have keloids not to panic, emphasising that keloids are not harmful. (NAN)