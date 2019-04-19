Keep hope alive, don’t give up, Fayose tells Nigerians

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has urged Nigerians not to give up, but keep hope alive on the challenges presently facing the country.



In his Easter message, the former governor said that “the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus has given mankind the hope that no situation is beyond the divine power of God.”

According to a press statement issued on Friday, by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose, who also charged Nigerians to stand for the truth at all times, added that “only the truth exalts a nation.”

He said; “That our Lord Jesus Christ never gave up on his mission for our salvation despite the betrayals, humiliation and persecution is the reason we must never give up on our country Nigeria.

“By raising His Son, God Himself has established and secured our hope for a better tomorrow.

“Therefore, in the spirit of Easter, we must let our hope in Nigeria be as alive as Jesus Christ.”