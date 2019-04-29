Katung Aduwak’s “Heaven’s Hell The Movie” set to hit the cinemas nationwide in May

One of Nigeria’s leading media experts, Katung Aduwak (Popular for being the winner of the first-ever Big Brother Nigeria) is set to release his first blockbuster movie, titled “Heaven’s Hell”; a psychological drama, based on true life story shows the story of 2 friends, Alice Henshaw and Tsola Aliu and their husbands Edward Henshaw and Jeff Aliu.

Set to be released in a few weeks from today; the movie is packed with Nollywood greats such as Nse Ikpe-Etim, Bimbo Akintola, Damilola Adegbite, OC Ukeje, Gideon Okeke, Linda Ejiofor, Chet Anekwe, Kalu Ikeagwu, Bimbo Manuel, Katherine Obiang, Femi Jacobs, Waje (singer), and Fabian Lojede.

Speaking on this accomplishment and the expected impact “Heavens Hell” will have on Nollywood, the director – Katung Aduwak, reveals that it has been all about hard work and determination, for him to finally release this movie that was shot as far back as 2012.

He stated that: “I am very happy that we are now ready to release this piece, It is not my first movie but I am particularly happy about this; I owe this to every member of the crew and the entire staff of One O Eight Media, also the members of Hashtag Media for being more than a reliable partner; this is a win for us and I am very sure that Nigerians can’t wait for it to get to the cinemas”

Katung Aduwak is currently the CEO One O Eight Media & African Partner for Campfire Media, a position he now holds after serving for years as Senior Channel Manager at MTV Base, Senior Creative Director at VIACOM International and Executive Director at Chocolate City.

He has also sat as a media panelist at the Harvard Africa Business School Forum where he presented a paper titled “Using the media to tell African stories the African way”

Just like this true life based film – the director reveals that he looks forward to releasing HEAVENS HELL nationwide, on 10th May 2019.