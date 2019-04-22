Katsina killings

By Bashir Bello

Katsina killings – Following the killings of 10 in a fresh attack by unknown gunmen in Yar-Centre, Sherere village of Kankara local government area of the state, the Katsina State Police Command says it has deployed its special squad from the Operation Puff Adder to the scene to restore peace as well as fish out perpetrators of the evil act.

The Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah who stated this, insisted that nine persons and not ten were killed and that bodies of persons killed have been evacuated by the police and members of the community.

According to SP Isah, “Yes it is true but nine persons not ten were killed. They have been evacuated by a combined effort of police and community members.

“Operation puff adder have been deployed to the area to restore sanity, to also trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The Command is appealing to members of the public to always assist us with timely information about the movements and whereabouts of the bandits including their willing collaborators.

“The CP condoled with the families of the deceased persons and promised to do all he could do to avert the recurrence of this ugly incident,” SP Isah stated.

