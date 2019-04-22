Katsina children parliament demands speedy passage of child protection bill

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State Children parliament have demanded the speedy passage of the child protection bill into law by the state House of Assembly.

Speaker of the parliament, Mubarak Yantaba made the call when he led other members of the parliament on an advocacy visit to the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly,. Tasi’u Zango.

Yantaba also called on the state House of Assembly to create a House Committee on Children Affairs to either stand alone or merge with another committee where children related and sensitive issues would take centre stage.

According to him, “The child protection law will protect the children against Child Abuse, child labour and molestation as well as give them confidence which would serve as the pillar for a prosperous society.

“A protected child is a confident child. A protected child is the joy and pride of every society. A protected child would serve as the pillar for a prosperous society. Also, enactment of a law that will ensure retention of children to complete secondary school with special focus on the girl child (to complete at least junior secondary school) with the necessary enabling structural, financial and administrative environment should be put in place. If you educate the girl child, it is said you have educated the community.

“The menace of youth-related violence stems from the prevalence of drug abuse among youths. A safe society is one that is free from drug abuse and it’s impending dangers. It is my prayer that our homes, streets and schools would be free from all forms of drug abuse,” the Yantaba said.

Responding, Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Zango represented by the member representing Kafur constituency, Garba Dankanjiba said he was aware of the child protection bill.