Katsina attacks: IDPs rises to 2,221 as AIG visits spot

KATSINA – Authorities of the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA have put the number of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from an attack by gunmen on Yar-Center, Sherere village in Kankara local government area of the state at 2,221.

The agency on it official platform said the 2,221 persons flee from Yar-Center/Sherere village of Kankara local government area, Katsina State.

The agency also assured of it commitment to assessing the IDPs camped at Nuhu model primary school, under the leadership of the Executive Director, Babangida Muhammad Nasamu.

It would be recalled that gunmen last Sunday striked at Yar-Centre, Sherere village in Kankara local government area killing 10 persons and five others sustaining injuries but the police said only nine persons were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone One, Kano, AIG Dan Bature was said to have visited the scene of the attack and the IDP makeshift camps were the persons were taken refuge and had promised to protect the community against any insurrection in the future.

The AIG was conducted round the affected areas by the Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the state’s police command, SP Gambo Isah said the AIG has since directed the deployment of more PMF personnel to the area including other important logistics to avert future occurrence.

According to him, “In an effort to stem the tide of banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping in Katsina state, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge Zonal Command, Zone one, Kano, paid an operational visit to Katsina state.

“The AIG commiserated with the community over the unfortunate incident of Tuesday, in which bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons; invaded the village, killed nine (9) persons, kidnapped two women and set some houses ablaze.

“The AIG went round the village to assess the extent of damage and later had an interactive session with the District Heads of Kankara; Sarkin Pauwa Katsina, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal, and Kanwan Katsina, Alhaji Usman Bello, mni, the Head of LG Administration, Alhaji Anas Isah Kankara and other critical stakeholders of the community.

“The AIG has since directed the deployment of more PMF personnel to the area including other important logistics to avert future occurrence. Furthermore, he reassured residents of Federal Government’s commitment towards eradicating banditry and other heinous crimes not only in Katsina but the country at large.

“The AIG who was conducted round the affected areas by the Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba, also visited Nuhu Primary School, Kankara, where the victims of the attack mostly women and children are taking refuge. The AIG assured them of their safety and promised to protect the community against any insurrection in the future,” the statement however reads.

