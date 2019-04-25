Just in: Police launch ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in Abia

The Police Command in Abia on Thursday, launched ‘operation Puff Adder’ to combat robbery, kidnapping, and other criminal activities.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Mr Ene Okon, who launched the operation in Aba, urged police personnel to be law-abiding and avoid intimidation of residents.

“The operation was inaugurated as a launching pad to stamp out kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities in the country.

“We have all the strategies put in place to implement the vision of the Inspector General of Police as far as the operation is concerned.

“So, inaugurating it here will go a long way in curbing kidnapping, robbery, cultism and other violent crimes in the state.

“The operation will be basically done with intelligence gathering, surveillance, and monitoring,” he said.

He promised that the operation would yield positive results by tackling incessant kidnapping, robbery and other crimes in the state while calling on residents to assist by volunteering information on suspected criminal hideouts.

Mr Charles Esonu, Interim Chairman, Aba South, Local Government Area (LGA), said the operation indicates that the police meant business hence criminals should either repent or relocate.

He urged residents to volunteer information that could help police make the project successful.

Reports have it that the Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, had launched operation ‘Puff Adder’ in Zamfara which was later extended to other parts of the country.

