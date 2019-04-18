Just in: Gunmen invade Jigawa community, kill scores

Gunmen have invaded and attacked a community in Jigawa state, leaving scores dead, reports claim.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the attack in a telephone interview, the Councillor of Abiya ward, Mr Safiyanu Abdu, who spoke with some newsmen said one person was killed while several others were wounded and had been taken to the Rasheed Shakoni Teaching Hospital, in the state capital, Dutse.

The attack happened Wednesday night.

The police spokesperson said the force was yet to ascertain the number of casualties.

Details soon…