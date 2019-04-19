Just in: Ebonyi state university names institute after Buratai

By Nwafor Sunday

Following his selfless and unalloyed dedication in ensuring daily security of Nigerians, the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has named its newly established Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution and former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Professor Chigozie Egbu stated this on Friday when he led a team from the university on a courtesy visit to the COAS at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

He commended the COAS and the NA on the achievements the army has recorded under his leadership in the areas of promotion and maintenance of peace in Nigeria, particularly during the 2019 general elections.

According to him “Ebonyi State university is ready to collaborate with the Army on the trust that a well-educated Army is essential for effective military duties in the 21st Century. We are also delighted that you are interested in the establishment of an Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies at EBSU to offer members of the Armed Forces, Police and paramilitary agencies the opportunity to get higher and relevant education”.

He disclosed that the governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Eweze Umahi, and the State Executive Council had approved that the Institute be named “LT Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies”.

In his remarks, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, thanked the leadership of the university, Government and people of Ebonyi State for the honour. He dedicated the honour to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their commitment, sacrifices and resolve to bring an end to the myriad of security challenges facing Nigeria.

He expressed willingness to support the university/Institute to provide quality education and to serve as a centre for academic research on contemporary security challenges, signifying that the Army will sponsor qualified officers and soldiers interested to enroll in its programmes. He further solicits for collaboration between the university and the Nigerian Army Resource Centre which is equally an emerging research centre of repute.

It would be recalled that on the 15th of April 2019, the Igbinedion University Okada had honored the Nigerian Army by naming its Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs after Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

Some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters attended the occasion.