Just in: Boy, 13, dies in a well in Kano

A 13-year-old boy, Abubakar Isa, on Friday died in a well at Madawa in Minjibir Local Government Area in Kano.

Spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told newsmen in Kano that the incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of Friday from one Idi Lele, at about 7:45 am, that a boy had fallen into a well.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 8:50 am.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation to know what happened.

“Bello was found dead and his corpse was later handed over to the police,’’ the spokesman said.