JJ Okocha set for Bundesliga Experience in Nigeria

StarTimes and the Bundesliga have announced that legendary footballer Jay-Jay Okocha will headline the next Bundesliga Experience in Nigeria, starting 25April 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Okocha, a former Bundesliga star, will take part in the three-day visit as part of the event which aims to bring the Bundesliga and it’s famous ‘Football As It’s Meant To Be’mantra closer to fans and StarTimes subscribers.

During his time in Nigeria, Okocha will visit the Little Tigers Academy in Lagos where he aims to inspire and motivate youngsters aiming to be just like him. Okocha will also be hosted by award winning radio and TV sports pundits in Lagos.

Other activities during the Bundesliga Experience will include a Facebook live-chat with football fans, a training session with Nigeria Premiere League’s MFM Boys,and a visit to SOS Children’s Village’s Nigeria.

The Bundesliga legend will also interact directly with fans and on Saturday27 April during afree Fan Fest scheduled to take place in Lekki.(Funturf – Phase I, Lekki, Nigeria). There, fans will be able to watch the Borussia Dortmund versus FC Schalke 04derby match, among other live Bundesliga games. Live entertainment, give-aways, youth soccer tournaments, food, drink and much more will also give fans a true taste of the Germany’s world-famous football league.

Widely regarded as the best Nigerian player of his generation, Okocha is one of the greatest African players of all time. An Olympic gold medallist and African Cup of Nations winner, he played some of his best football for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt during a career which spanned 18 years.

After joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 1992, he spent four years playing for the Bundesliga club, scoring 18 goals in 90 appearances. Speaking about this event, Okocha said: “I’m very proud toshare the passion of the Bundesliga with the passion of football fans in my homeland. As Europe’s highest scoring league and with a feast of talent, young and old, from across the world, including many African’s, it’s clear why Nigerian’s love the Bundesliga. That’s why I’m really looking forward to sharing ‘Football As It’s Meant To be’ with fans in my homeland.“