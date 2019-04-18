JAMB candidates donate food items to orphanage home

A group of candidates taking the ongoing Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB examination have donated several food items to the Citadel of Grace Mission International Orphanage home in Igando, Lagos.

The over 150 candidates attended Success Mandate Pre-Varsity Academy which organises an annual Mandate to Save-A-Soul Project to orphanage homes.

Items donated by the candidates includes, bags of rices, tubers of yam, vegetable oil, noodles, custard, toiletries and baby care products.

Speaking during the presentation of the items to the orphanage home, Coordinator of Success Academy and Founder of Save-A-Soul Charity Outreach, Mr. Ken Anoruo said his dream is to continuously encourage the younger general to imbibe the culture of generosity and empathy.

Mr. Anoruo who is also a lawyer noted that as the students prepare to enter another phase of their academic pursuit, it is important that they should be exposed to the noble goal of giving to the needy and less privileged in the society.

“This is the 10th year since we started this project and by the grace of God, the impact has been tremendous. What you see here is gift of love contributed by students in our tutorial academy for the welfare of the children in this orphanage home.

“We do this to encourage them to develop the attitude of giving and to let them know that a little gift of love can make a meaningful impact in the life of less privileged persons”.

Anoruo also used the event to call on government consider giving financial support to orphanage homes managed by individual.

He noted that the task of caring for children in orphanage homes should not be left to individual especially during these periods of economic hardship.

The event was also used to give career talks to the candidates to prepare them for the tough educational and life challenges ahead of then.

Human Rights Activist and Executive Director, Cadrell Advocacy Centre, Mr. Evans Ufeli spoke to the candidates on career paths and life in tertiary institutions.

Expressing gratitude to the candidates and their coordinator, Head of Citadel of Grace International Mission Orphange, Mrs Christy Obehi Iyile said that it is always a delight every year to see different set of candidates come to donate food items to the orphanage home.

“What Mr Anoruo and his students have been doing for us in the past 9 years has been tremendous. We long forward to this every year and they have never disappointed us. If every individual or corporate organisation shows this type of love and commitment to orphanage homes, the challenges we face would be very minimal.”

Iyile also appealed to individuals and organisations in the country to always remember orphanage homes as the needs of children in the homes are endless.