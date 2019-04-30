Itsekiri group appeal for completion of Warri-Ode Itsekiri road

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Itsekiri Progress Club, IPC, a platform of prominent Itsekiri, has urged governor Ifeanyi Okowa to complete the Trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri road linking the oil-rich city with the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, Ode Itsekiri.

Commending the governor for work done on the road Publicity secretary of the IPC, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, the Eson of Warri kingdom who spoke in Warri, Delta state at the end of the annual general meeting of the club said the club did a tour of the road and was satisfied with the extent of work done so far on the road.

‘The road is very dear to the Itsekiri nation. We did a tour of the road recently and we are satisfied with the work done so far which is about 60 percent. We resolved to commend the governor and also urge him to ensure completion of the road “, he said.

He further enjoined governor Okowa to see completion of the road as a project that will etch his name in the annals of Itsekiri Hall of fame.

“We beg the governor to complete the road before the end of his tenure. Completion of the project will put his name in the heart of Itsekiri nation. “, he added.

Continuing, he appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta to revisit the abandoned Koko-Ogheye road , saying it will open up riverine communities in the area to comfort of modern civilization, adding that the federal government should be fair to all ethnic groups in the Niger Delta in the Constitution of the new board of the NDDC.

“We demand fairness in the Constitution of the board for proper representation that will carry Itsekiri nation along “, he added.

Newly elected Chairman of the club, Chief Tony Onuwaje in his acceptance speech assured that the club will continue to agitate for greater attention and common good of the Itsekiri nation.

He charged the youths to continue to attract glory to the Itsekiri nation.

