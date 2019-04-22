Itsekiri community laments alleged abandonment of Ogidigben Central Hospital

..as Ayiri appeals to Buhari for intervention

WARRI-The people of oil rich Ogidigben community in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, has lamented the alleged abandonment of the Ogidigben Central Hospital, by both the State Government and oil companies operating in the area, saying that several persons have died due to lack of medical equipment and doctors in the hospital.

When journalists visited the hospital which is supposed to serve about five communities including Ajudaibo, Ode-Ugborodo,Madangho, Ijale, Ugbegun and it’s environs, bushes and reptiles have taken over the hospital.

It was said that one person had died after snakes invaded the hospital a month ago. No doctor or nurse was found at the hospital just as the wards were under lock and key.

The Ologbosere of Warri Kingdom and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Ayiri Emami, who was in his community for the Easter break, reacted to the situation when newsmen met with him.

He regretted further that the hospital and the Madangho Cottage hospital built by Chevron but was burnt during the Ijaw, Isekiri war in 1997 and 2002, is yet to be rebuilt, adding that his people are dieing due to lack of health care and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to their aid.

According to him, “my people are suffering due to the fact that we have no hospital. The only place we have a health center is at Ogborodo which is about 30minutes from our community. Sometimes people die before they could even get to the place.

“It is most unfortunate because the PDP administration in Delta State has abandoned that hospital which was constructed by Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan led administration. Meanwhile some people from Ogidigben even voted for PDP.

“Snakes and other reptiles have taken over the only hospital we have, infact one person died as a result of snake bite at the hospital last month. The hospital at Madangho which was burnt by the Ijaws is yet to be rebuilt. Though we are aware that the funds meant for the project is already with the Itsekiri Development Council and the project will commence after we are able to resolve some internal issues.

“But what is more heart breaking is that the Delta State Government had abandoned the Ogidigben community hospital which is a state government project and that is very unfair to my people. And I use this opportunity to appeal to President Buhari to come to our aid because our people are dieing everyday as a result of this unfortunate situation” he stated.