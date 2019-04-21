Insurgency: CAS urges NAF personnel to maintain highest level of readiness

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged officers and airmen engaged in the fight against insurgency to maintain highest level of combat-readiness at all times.

Abubakar made the call Sunday at Yola Air Force Base during Easter lunch with troops of Air Taskforce.

Abubakar who was represented by Chief of Policy and Plan at the force headquarters, AVM Emmanuel Anebi, lauded the commitment of the troops in the fight against insurgency, urging them not to relent.

“I therefore enjoin you not to rest on your oars; let us all continue to be vigilant while we celebrate and ensure we maintain the highest level of combat-readiness to guarantee security during the holiday period and beyond.

“I am not saying this to ruin the mood of celebration, but to underscore the need to continue to maintain our vigilance at all times.”

While noting that such celebration with troops at the frontline during festive period was designed to make them feel at home and foster comradeship, the CAS said it was also to commend them for their effort in the fight against insurgency.

The CAS who lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for sustained support to NAF to carry out it assigned roles, said the NAF would continue to appreciate the gesture by remaining a disciplined force with the highest level of professionalism in all it activities.

Speaking on behalf of the troops, the Commander of 153 Base Services Group, Yola, Air Commander Anthony Ndache, who listed series of projects executed in the base to enhance the welfare of officers and men, lauded the CAS for his sustained effort in motivating the troops.

Ndache reiterated the commitment of the troops to their assigned tasks and loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief.

“Let me reassure the CAS of our loyalty to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari. Be rest assured of our commitment to our assigned duties,” Ndache said.