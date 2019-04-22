Insurgency, banditry

By Paul Olayemi

The Episcopal Vicar and St Patrick Catholic Church, Sapele, Parish Priest, Reverend father Christopher Ekabo on Sunday bemoaned the persistent security challenges facing the country, adding that inability of the Federal government to tackle insurgency and banditry is gradually phasing out celebrations in the North.

Ekabo who was speaking on Easter thanksgiving service at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, said “the experiences in the north is not palatable because of the activities of Boko Haram, insurgency and bandits, and that has made Easter celebration quite difficult for our brothers and sisters in the North, but the Christian message need to preached peace because the Bible instructed us to forgive our enemies.

Firewood: Army uncovers Boko Haram logistics suppliers in Borno

“Easter, has the power of a new beginning and reconciliation, and we can only be reconciled if there’s forgiveness in order to leave in peace” he said

He then advised Nigerians to be patient in this hard times and above all have that faith in God, because faith is always rewarding and fulfilling and insisting that Christians should continue to pray for God interference in times of violence.

