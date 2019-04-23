Inspector general of police orders arrest of alleged attackers of police officers

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of persons involved in the attack on four police detectives in Ogoja, Cross River.

The detectives were attacked when they wanted to arrest some suspected armed robbers and receivers of a stolen vehicle in Ogoja community.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, that the incident occurred on April 17.

Mba said that the attack was masterminded and executed by one Ikenga, a notorious receiver of stolen property and his gang members.

He said that the detectives who were attached to the I-G Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Unit were seriously wounded with deep machete cuts.

The spokesman explained that the victims (detectives) were investigating a case of a stolen Toyota Sienna bus earlier reported by the Master Chapel Church, a Pentecostal church based in Lagos.

He said that they had after a painstaking investigation, arrested four male suspects, Peter, Ben, Ebuka and Johnson.

Mba said that the suspects, who confessed to stealing the vehicle, said further that they had sold it to another criminal in Benue.

He said that following the confession, the detectives moved to Benue with one of the four suspects and arrested the one in Benue.

The spokesperson said that the suspect in Benue said he also sold the vehicle to another notorious receiver of stolen goods based in Ogoja for N250, 000.

“With this discovery, the detectives proceeded straight to Cross River, where the notorious receiver, Ikenga, was apprehended and the stolen vehicle recovered,” he said.

He said that shortly after the arrest of Ikenga, he raised alarm in his native language which attracted his gang members who attacked the police officers with weapons.

Mba said during the incident, Ikenga escaped with the stolen vehicle.

“The I-G, while condemning the attack in very strong terms, has warned that the police under his watch will not tolerate criminal attacks and assault on its personnel or facilities,” he said.

He enjoined traditional rulers and community leaders not to allow such attacks to take place in their domain as they may be called to account.

Mba also urged members of the public to avail the police with credible and useful information that would lead to the arrest of all persons involved in the attack.