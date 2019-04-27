Insecurity : Ortom calls for fasting and prayers

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has appealed to the people of the state to fast and pray against what he described as evil forces behind the bloodshed and destruction of property in the land.



He also urged the people to participate in a one week prayer and fasting programme organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in conjunction with the state government starting next Monday stressing that only the devil could instigate human begins to kill and destroy.

The Governor who spoke Saturday at the NKST Church, Iortyer, in Makurdi during the wedding of Mimi Terhemba and Tavershima Amase stressed that God had severally in the past answered the prayers of the people of the state during challenging times.

“We must therefore collectively approach the throne of grace by going into sincere prayers coupled with repentance and sustained fasting particularly against the rising wave of crime because such problems emanate from the spiritual realm,” Ortom said.

While commending the Church for playing a pivotal role in his reelection during the last general elections the Governor pledged to provide quality leadership that would uplift the fortunes of the state.

“We cannot afford to fail Benue, like the Bible says, greater is the end of a thing than the beginning, and in that regard we will ensure that at the end of our second term in office, Benue people will have every cause to rejoice,” the Governor said.