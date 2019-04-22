Insecurity: Inter-Faith cautions clerics against ‘unholy’ utterances

Religious leaders in the country have been warned against making unholy and unguarded utterances that could destabilise the country.

The National Interfaith And Religious Organisations For Peace (NIFROP) in Nigeria, which gave the charge, urged clerics to rather unite in prayers to end the nagging security challenge in the country, rather than making provocative comments that could worsen the situation.

NIFROP through its President, Bishop Sunday Garuba, made this plea during a press conference in Abuja on Easter Monday.

The cleric, who described the security challenges confronting the country as a ‘devil’, said the menace could only be surmounted through prayers.

His statement below.

We note with all sobriety the attention being drawn to the security situation in the country by citizens that have expressed their concern. The concern being expressed falls into different categories as it is glaring that some people are genuinely troubled by what is happening, some are reacting as part of a bandwagon effect of following the trend and some are speaking out in continuation of their criticism of the government in order to meet the terms of their consultancy for opposition politicians.

But we wish Nigerians to recall our almost prophetic warning in the past that some politicians were setting the country up for trouble. These were people that in their desperation to win at all cost threw caution to the wind and made deals with the devil while their false prophets helped to pronounce doom unto the country.

Some of these so-called clergymen have nefarious dangerous agenda that will worsen the contrived insecurity and help their patrons make case for illegitimate regime change. Their failure to acknowledge the efforts of the government and its agencies is suspicious as far as the security situation is concerned. It is, for this reason, that and Nigerians should watchfully track their activities with the possibility of holding them accountable if the country should fail.

These people who wanted to win at all cost had taken steps that are now haunting the entire country. It is something they had regularly done but which they escalated in the weeks before the general elections. Their nefarious activities include arming citizens to destabilize the government, which they later scaled up by contracting foreign mercenaries and terrorist groups as reported by the federal government recently. But their evil plans were exposed by the Almighty God and Nigerians who refused to allow them to rig the 2019 general elections as they had planned.

We must highlight the dimension of the crimes arising from the desperation of misguided youths to catch up with politicians in the sinful display of opulence. The reality that crimes like kidnapping and robberies are linked to this desperation by their perpetrators to become materially equivalent to their political sponsors. There have also been several instances where the weapons used for these crimes have been traced to politicians that issued them.

The land is poisoned. The security situations we experience are the direct outcomes of this contamination of the land by those that seek to truncate God’s plan for the nation. Instead of repenting and seeking divine intervention to undo the damage they have done, they have further compounded things by hiring political commentators and consultants posing as clergymen to sow fear in the heart of God’s children and divert attention to the real cause of the turmoil they announce in the land.

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations For Peace, in compliance with the charge left to God’s elect, is using itself as a point of contact to declare the positive into the national life of Nigeria while rebuking those that speak for the devil. We declare that peace shall not only prevail in Nigeria but will permeate the land to give peace to all citizens on all sides.

We acknowledge, in the spirit of thanksgiving to God for giving Nigeria a good leader for once, the contributions of President Buhari to freeing Nigerians from the evil clutches of political jailers that had held citizens hostage. It is not lost on us that Nigerians must for once give the President a chance to deliver on his promises and set the county free from the evil people that are today angling to return to the horrible days of holding the country in their grips.

It is our fervent belief that the politically motivated killings, presented as terrorism and bandit activities, will end when Nigerians across religious divides come together at a mutually agreed location to pray to God to send the rank of saboteurs into disarray. Such prayers should also be used to pray for God’s favour and support for the government of President Buhari and the progress of Nigeria.

A president who had in past led the Armed Forces to degrade Boko Haram under one year can certainly do more when properly fortified and supported spiritually with prayers from the citizens as opposed to those that prophesy doom into the destiny of the nation. When the country is united in faith and prayers Nigeria will certainly overcome the current security challenges.

Vanguard