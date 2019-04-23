Injustice fueling banditry in Nigeria, says Emir of Argungu

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, has urged the judiciary to be fair and just in deciding cases between herdsmen and farmers, so as to help in tackling banditry in the country.

The emir gave the advice at the launching of operation PUFF ADDER by the Kebbi Police Command in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

”I urge the judiciary to ensure speedy dispensation of justice on herder/farmer cases as part of effort to tackle the menace of banditry and other criminal activities in Kebbi.”

Mera expressed concern over unfair treatment of Fulani herdsmen especially by local vigilantes, saying it has aggravated the situation.

“Only a court of law should be allowed to dispense justice to anyone suspected of committing an offence,” he added, stressing that justice and fairness were the foundation of peace in any society.

The emir added that some of the security challenges bedevilling Zamfara were a result of injustice and not allowing the law to take its full course in matters involving Fulani herdsmen.

In his speech, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Danjuma appealed to the general public to provide security agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals.

” I am appealing to the general public to always provide the police and other security agencies in the state with timely and useful information about the activities of criminals and their collaborators around their communities with a view to nipping their activities at the bud ”, he said.

Danjuma said police will not relent “until our homes and highways are made safe and secured.”

The commissioner said useful information would help police to checkmate the activities of armed bandits and criminals.

Justice Asebe Karatu, the Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi, assured that the judiciary would not compromise justice in any way, adding that justice would be delivered speedily without fear or favour.

”We are going to strength our efforts to ensure that criminals are convicted according the laws of the country ”, Karatu said