INEC will make Guinness book of records for organising worst election in history – Galadima

.Challenges Buhari, APC leaders to swear with Quran, Bible on rigging election

Victor Ogunyinka

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has hit out at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying it will enter the Guinness book of records for organising the worst election in history.

This is just as Galadima challenged chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to boldly swear before the Holy Quran and Bible that they didn’t rig the recently concluded presidential election.

In an interview with the Sun, Galadima said: “INEC was only independent in name during the elections as it surrendered its mandate to the whims and caprices of Buhari and APC. With the way it conducted the election, INEC will enter the Guinness Book of Records as having organised the worst election in Nigeria’s history.

“The election was a national embarrassment. It was far from being free and fair. Not only that, it was clear to everybody that INEC, the military, and the police all colluded to work for APC.

“What all these clearly show again is that Buhari is not fighting corruption. Corruption is not only about stealing money. There are other things that you do that amounts to corruption. Rigging election is another form of corruption.

“All APC leaders including Buhari, their hands are not clean over these elections. Then if you know that somebody is corrupt and you protect such a person that means that you are also corrupt, Galadima said.

He also added the “The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won the presidential election but INEC chose to declare President Muhammadu Buhari the winner. The whole world knows that Atiku defeated Buhari hands down but the election was heavily rigged in Buhari’s favour.

“I boldly challenge Buhari and other APC leaders to swear with the Holy Quran, and the Bible if they were sure that Buhari won that election. If they are sure that Buhari defeated Atiku, Buhari, APC leaders should take up my challenge. I’m throwing this challenge openly, I’m making it public, and I’m waiting for any of them who is bold and sure of himself to take up this challenge,” Galadima said.

In what can be described as a once upon a time relationship, Galadima revealed that he can “never” work with President Buhari in the future. “He (Buhari) doesn’t know anything about governance. He has become part of Nigeria’s problem and the solution is to vote him out of power with his party. These people are impostors.

“I can never work with Buhari. I can never work with him or any of these APC people including, Oshiomhole. How can I work with Buhari? Is Nigeria making progress under him? No, Nigeria is going back to the stone age under Buhari.”

Vanguard