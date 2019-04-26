India has 1.25 bn people with malaria risk

Mumbai – An estimated 1.25 billion Indians remained at risk with malaria disease, said a release by non-profit body ‘Malaria No More India’ on Thursday.



India needs $1.42 billion to fight the malaria till 2022 as the country bears the fourth highest burden of malaria globally, the release said on the World Malaria Day.

India has set a goal to be malaria free by 2027 and eradicate the disease by 2030 in association with the World Health Organisation.

However 435,000 people die of the disease annually in India, as per the World Malaria report.

“For India, meeting its 2030 malaria-free goal will not be easy, but like it’s success in eliminating polio and smallpox, India can succeed.

To do this, India must mobilise the political will to end malaria and expand proven models to further drive down malaria cases across the country,’’ said Pratik Kumar, Senior Adviser and acting Country Director of Malaria No More India. (Xinhua/NAN)