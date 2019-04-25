Imo govt builds prison facility to accommodate 3,000 inmates

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

A new prison facility built by Imo State Government along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, to accommodate no fewer than 3,000 inmates, will soon be ready for occupation.

The new facility, which will replace the old one with a carrying capacity of about 500, was built in Owerri, by the colonial masters in 1904.

Speaking, when he played host to the Controller General of Prisons, CGP, Mr. Jaafaru Ahmed, Governor Rochas Okorocha described the new facility as “one of the best in the country”.

Okorocha also told his guest that the facility was singlehandedly conceptualised and constructed by the Imo State Government, to accommodate 3,000 inmates.

He also said that the new facility was his contribution towards alleviating the current plight of inmates, who the Governor said: “have suffered the problem of serious congestion in the past”.

Okorocha also told his guest that “very soon, President Muhammadu Buhari will be in the state to commission the project”.

Responding, Mr Ahmed not only described the structure as “wonderful,” but also commended the state government for “identifying with the Nigerian Prisons Service.”

According to the CGP: “I am in Owerri on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau, to inspect the prison facility. I promise to brief the Minister on my findings.”

Vanguard recalls that the CGP was accompanied on the inspection tour, by the Deputy Controller General of Prisons in charge of Works and Logistics, Mr. Charles Ahaotu and the Assistant Controller General of Prisons, in charge of Zone E, Dr. J. J. Olorunmola.

Others were the Imo and Rivers State Controllers of Prison, as well as the officer in charge of Owerri Prison, Mr. Seye Olukoya Oduntan and the Prisons Public Relations Officer, Mr. Francis Enobore, a Deputy Controller of Prisons.

