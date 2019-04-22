I’m yet to recover from the shock of our daughter’s demise —Late Adaobi’s father

By Victor Arjiromanus

The father of the 20-year-old Adaobi Ifeanyi, killed by a policeman while returning from a nightclub with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Akomafuwa, Mr. Ifeanyi Ojide, has said he was yet to come to terms with the daughter’s demise.

He said: “I was in great shock on that Saturday morning, when people called to inform me that my daughter had been shot by some policemen. Till this moment, I am yet to recover from the shock.”

Relating his last moment with her, he said: “My last moment with Ada, as she was fondly called, was on Friday evening, a day before she was killed. I left her with her siblings at home before going out. We had only talked briefly about how she was preparing for her exams before I left home. I thought it was a lie when I was informed the next day that she had been killed.

“She was a very calm and obedient girl, never troublesome. She was intelligent and performed very well in her secondary school.

“All I want is justice. The police should not allow this case to die off without justice being done. Cases like this have always been swept under the carpet, but, I know the current Inspector-General of Police is a good man, I know he won’t allow the killers of my daughter go scot-free without facing the law.