I’m the most transparent president ever, I’ll fight all Democratic subpoenas – Trump fumes

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised to fight all efforts by Democratic lawmakers to subpoena the former White House counsel, an accounting firm linked to the president and information related to the granting of security clearances.

“I have been the most transparent president and administration in the history of our country, by far,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“We are fighting all the subpoenas,” he added.

Subpoenas can force individuals to testify on record before Congressional committees or hand over requested information.

Trump pointed to the recent report by special counsel Robert Mueller into the Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, saying it was probably the most thorough investigation “in the history of our country”.

The president said that the Mueller report cleared him of collusion allegations and that the attorney general also decided against any obstruction charges.

Democrats at the House Judiciary Committee have latched onto aspects of the report, issuing a subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn, a figure they say, would have more information pertaining to the president’s alleged effort to obstruct the Russia probe.

Regarding Trump’s taxes, Democrats are both seeking his tax returns, which unlike most recent presidents, he has not made public, and are going after an accounting firm with links to his organisation.

The opposition is also concerned about how security clearances were granted, saying that the White House went over the head of civil servant staff, including with relation to the pass for Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and adviser.

Trump complained his opponents were intent on litigating his personal affairs rather than focusing on legislation, but Democrats are of the opinion that Congress is required to conduct oversight of the White House.