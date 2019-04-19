I’m not an occasional musician — VJ Adams

By Rotimi Agbana

Popular TV presenter, musician cum actor, Adams Ibrahim Adebola, better known as VJ Adams, has been touted as an ‘occasional musician’ because he rarely drops songs often enough to qualify as a professional singer.

However, in a chat with Showtime, the Soundcity TV presenter explained why he doesn’t put out music frequently like Davido, Wizkid, others.

“Wow! Such a shot at me. I’m more of a project guy, I like body of works; I’m not into the single business even though that’s where the world is right now. So, I’d rather go back, record for a couple of months, put a body of work together and put it out. Next body of work is scheduled to be out in July. The last one did pretty well, so I’m grateful”, he said.

Ghanaian rapper, Keeny Ice set to rock African airwaves with debut EP ‘Boarder Vibes’

In response to critics who think he hasn’t defined himself as either a singer or a rapper, he said;

“I’m a perfect blend of both a singer and a rapper. Even though I think my rap competence is a lot more. I am into words, painting pictures with words, though I don’t have Wande Coal’s kind of voice, but auto tune can help us with that singing part. I can hold my own.”

Speaking further, he revealed the most challenging aspects of his music career so far.

“The most challenging part of my music career is the transition from making music without putting my vocals on it, then to putting my vocals on it. Of course, I was worried of how people will receive it. Even though for most part of being in the studio, I get excited but knowing fully well that i made success from TV first before my music. Usually, Nigerians would be like ‘Stay and do one thing’, but of course, I’m not about that lifestyle. That transition from just putting out music and then putting my vocals on it was really a bit challenging”, he said.