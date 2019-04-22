Ighalo scores goal No 6 of season

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo scored his sixth goal of the season as Shanghai Shenhua played out a 1-1 draw with Wuhan Zall in the Chinese Super League yesterday.

The striker’s left-footed strike from inside the box restored parity for Shanghai Shenhua on 31 minutes after they had conceded 16 minutes into the contest.

Ighalo has scored in each of his last five games in the Chinese top flight, starting his five-game scoring run against Hebei CFFC before finding the net against Henan Jianye, Beijing Renhe, Guangzhou R&F and Wuhan Zall.

Chukwueze: I’m happy to play for Nigeria at all level

If the Super Eagles striker can extend his scoring streak next weekend against Tianjin Tianhai, he will equal a personal record of scoring in six consecutive top flight matches which he set back in the 2015-16 season during his time with Watford.

Since moving to China in January 2017, the former Udinese and Lyn Olso man has scored 42 goals in 61 appearances combined for Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua.

Thanks to Ighalo’s goals, Shanghai Shenhua have moved to ninth on the table with seven points after a slow start to the season.

VANGUARD