Ibusa think-tank salutes Dr Henry Nzekwu on his birthday

The town called Ibusa, Igbuzo or Ibuzor in Delta State boasts of very distinguished Nigerians and international figures. They come together under a distinct and revered bracket called Ibusa Think Tank.

For many Nigerians, Dr Nzekwu represents the might of silence. Since 1999, he has worked silently with practically every President of Nigeria in varying capacities, essentially in Advisory and or Consultancy level.

He has played distinctive roles in marketing and rebranding Nigeria through clear-cut events that include the Commonwealth Games and the idea and actualization of the Millennium City.

Dr Nzekwu’s home town, Ibusa, many say is a town in the eye of time. For indeed this singular town boasts of over 30 professors including the world renowned Professor Emeritus in the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Georgia Tech, Prof Augustine Esogbue and the undoubted genius, Oxford University

Professor,Fidelis Oditah who is a Queens Counsel , QC and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

Others that will gather today to celebrate one of their own include one of Nigeria’s foremost Diplomats, Ambassador Ignatius Olisemeka who was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, United States, and Vatican among

others, plus the very cultivated, Havard graduate ex-Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dele Ezeoba, Prof Pat Utomi , many bank Chief Executives and business magnates that include Michael Ajukwu, Dr Austin Izagbo, Henry Onyemem and Dr Nosike Agokei among many others.

