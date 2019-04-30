I will handover to Abiodun May 28, says Amosun

Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has pledged to hand over to the Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun as the next Governor of the state on May 28, 2019.

Amosun said he would not hand over empty government to his successor like he experienced when he was taking over from the then Governor, Gbenga Daniel.

The Governor said this during the inauguration of transition committee led by Deputy –Governor, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga and meeting with the 15-member transition committee of Abiodun at Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta

Amosun who was represented by Secretary to the state government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, met with the transition committee led by Deputy Governor-elect, Noimot Salako-Oyede

The Governor said he alongside his officials squatted for months due to non-readiness of the Government House when the then Governor Gbenga Daniel was handing over power to him in 2011.

The outgoing governor who said contrary to insinuations in some quarters that he had no plans to handover, his transition committee had been put in place “since December 2018.”

He added that keys to the Government House and the Presidential Lodge are ready if he intends “to move in tomorrow.”

Amosun promised to be truthful, accurate and helpful by presenting “a comprehensive handover note” on May 28, in a bid to ensure a seamless transition of government in the state.

He said “We will be in position to hand over a comprehensive handover note to you on May 28, 2019.

“By God’s grace, 28th of May, 2019, we can sit down like this and hand over to you.

“We have not been sleeping so as to have a smooth running of the transition.

“Government House, Oke-Igbein is ready, If you want to move in tomorrow. Both the Presidential Lodge and Government House are ready. As soon as you tell us when you need the keys, we will make them available.”

The Deputy Governor-elect while speaking with journalists, expressed satisfaction on the government’s preparation for the transition on May 29.

She said the two committees would exchange views while her committee would ask questions wherever it did not understand.

