Easter : Nigeria’ll rise above its present challenges – CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on Nigerians to rejoice and be hopeful for better days ahead, saying the nation will rise above its present challenges like the resurrected Christ Jesus.



CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a goodwill message to Nigerians, noted that the essence of Easter is unquestionable and indisputable; adding that it calls attention to the fact that the way to elevation is rough and could be fatally painful.

He however urged all citizens to love one another and embrace peace in the spirit of Easter.

According to him, lack of love is the breeding ground for religious intolerance, killings and destructions, which in turn lead to insurgency and other forms of violence with their attendant humanitarian crises.

His words, “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I congratulate all Christians in Nigeria and beyond on this most auspicious occasion of this year’s Easter, which is a commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I am of utmost conviction that whatever is dead in our lives as individuals and a nation will experience resurrection power and come back to life. As Jesus rose above death, we shall rise above all our challenges in this nation.

“In this season and beyond, I advise Nigerians to love one another as Christ loved us and gave His life for us! We can be betrayed, denied or abandoned by those that are close to us.

“Easter reminds us that life is all about what we can sacrifice for others’ comfort and not what we can benefit from it.

“In the spirit of this season, and as citizens of this country, I urge all Christians, as well as Muslims and non-religious citizens of Nigeria to pursue peace, tolerance and love for one another just as Jesus offered His life to reconcile humankind to God.

“This is one of the greatest needs today in our dear country and it requires genuine sacrifice to achieve it. This is because it is in the atmosphere of peace that we would have progress as a nation.”

CAN President further called on the Federal Government to secure the nation for the purposes of safety of lives, property and free movement of people.

“Kidnapping, increasing wave of armed robbery and resurgence of insurgency coupled with relentless attacks by ethnic militia men are a great concern for patriotic Nigerians and an embarrassment to the nation. These issues should be addressed squarely, promptly and fairly.”

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for assuring the nation of his commitment to the provision of security for all, irrespective of tribe, religion or political divide.

“We want to see in no distant time, that this noble promise is translated into action in the most patriotic way,” he stressed.