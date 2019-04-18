I have no link with Malabu oil deal- Sen Obiorah

Senator Ilechukwu Obiorah has described as “blatant falsehood” reports linking him with the controversial Malabu oil deal.

In a statement issue on Thursday in Abuja, Sen Obiorah urged the public to disregard the malicious fabrication as well as the other fake news sponsored and published against him since 2005.

The statement reads in part, “My Attention has been drawn to a publication maliciously linking me to the Malabu Oil controversy. This blatant falsehood was disseminated by Fidelis Anosike and Noel Anosike, who are publishing The Daily Times Newspaper illegally, not being shareholders, directors or officers of The Daily Times of Nigeria Plc (DTN).”

“The fact is that I sold to one Alhaji A.A Aliyu (AA Oil) my two Plots No 279 with file No. MISC 51501 and 280 with file No: MISC 52560, situate at the Central Business District Abuja, adjacent to Ceddi Plaza, together with the owning companies namely Touchstone Ltd RC No. 407140 and Hentom and Co Ltd RC No.199446 respectively.”

“The above sale was done in the open market after I left the Senate in 2011 and with the processes necessary for the transfer of the companies to A.A Aliyu registered contemporaneously at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The foregoing facts are easily verifiable.”

“The general public should therefore disregard this malicious fabrication as well as the other fake news from the Anosikes and their sponsored minions being published against me since 2005, employed as a desperate stratagem to aid their continued illegal meddling in the assets and affairs of DTN, whose RC No. 149. The general public may search the DTN file at CAC and verify that the Anosikes are neither shareholders, directors nor officers of DTN in any capacity.

It will be recalled that Fidelis Anosike, Noel Anosike and their company, Folio Communications Ltd, are presently facing criminal prosecution in Charge No CR/222/18 pending before the High Court of FCT for the offences of Criminal Misappropriation, Criminal Breach of Trust, Criminal Personation/lllegal Publication of The Daily Times titles, and Obtaining the sum of N 120m by False Pretenses from Senator Obiora since 2005.