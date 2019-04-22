I Don’t Fall Sick Any More, A Former NNPC Staff Reveals What He Used and How You Can Also Benefit Too!

WARNING: This revelation May Change Your Health & Your Life, Just Like it Did Mine!

This is a very long letter I will encourage you to read to the end for better understanding

Are you one of those who have health challenges ranging from malaria, typhoid, High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Weakness in the Bedroom, Infections, Ulcer, Eyesight problems etc. If you are patient enough to read you will be happy with yourself.

So, suspend whatever you are doing and read this carefully

You must have seen people eating and drinking in dirty places especially in some part of Lagos but still you see them healthy the next day, if you stand in that same place for 1hr without even eating you end up in the hospital

WHY?

Why do some people never get sick?

Have you ever asked yourself this question before?

They are probably doing what you are not doing or they are just the lucky ones.

Why do you Get sick Every Single time?

You must have probably asked your Dr this question.

Some people easily fall sick every now and then

I will tell you why and how you can stop it today!

In this letter you will discover how to live a healthy and peaceful life without drugs

BEFORE YOU CONTINUE, I WANT YOU TO NOTE THESE

I am not a medical Doctor

I am a man who died severally due to sickness and drugs complications; you will use my experience to avoid same mistakes I was making

Dear Friends,

Falling sick every time is a bad experience no man loves especially when money is not your problem.

No one loves sickness and no one prays to have sick child/children, those who have are very sad

My name is Wilson Ekadem, I will be 50yrs on the 21st of November this year to be precise, NNPC senior staff, married, and blessed with 5kids, 4 beautiful daughters and a handsome son.

I travel a lot on official assignments and personal trips

Due to every day sickness people saw me as a Sickler, some people even gossip in my office that I had HIV/AIDS because taking drugs was a daily routine to keep my day going.

My weekly sickness started when I was 40yrs old and it took me 7 good years to find permanent solution

These were my doctor’s advice

Sleep well, eat well, Do Exercise Etc.

I followed his advice but nothing change. Sometimes I will think my problem was from my village,

Maybe I did something wrong and someone cursed me, Maybe attack from my office, maybe someone is trying to kill me so I don’t enjoy all I worked for, maybe someone is trying to kill and remarry my beautiful wife.

You can imagine all those random thoughts. I became a regular customer to all the pharmacies and chemist stores in my estate.

I became tired and frustrated one day I almost died or Died inside Etihad airways plane on my way to London, I remember I took typhoid drugs that evening before boarding, I found myself in St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

From the doctor findings: I was suffering from side effects of frequent anti malaria, typhoid and strong antibiotic drugs I took. He listed the side effects of anti-malaria drugs to me below:

dizziness, headache, Blur vision, dizziness, loss of appetite, weakness, fever, tiredness, muscle or joint pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, cough, Trouble sleeping (insomnia), chest pain, fainting, or Fast/irregular/pounding heartbeat.

All those while I didn’t know that drugs, I frequently took to cure malaria, typhoid and others minor infections where creating more sickness in my system.

I told the doctor why I was taking those medications.

He immediately ordered one of his nurses to conduct some tests on me.

Result came out and all I needed to do was to work on my immune system, He confirmed my immune system was weak, easily open to every little illness that anytime serious sickness come my way I will die.

He confirmed that I might not live 2 more years if things continue this way

He gave me some drugs that helped my stay in London till I returned to Nigeria.

I am too young to die, I Have a young family, my mum is still alive, Oh Who will take care of my children, oh my wife cannot live without me, and I kept on lamenting….

This Dr Confirmation just made things worst but he told me the truth my Nigerian Doctor refused to tell me.

Maybe I would had just fainted and died one day if he didn’t reveal that to me.

When I returned to Nigeria, I decided to dig deep into the meaning of Immune system

What is Immune System?

Immune system is the organs and processes of the body that provide resistance to infection and toxins. Organs include the thymus, bone marrow, and lymph nodes.

The immune system is an interactive network of organs, cells and proteins that protect the body from viruses and bacteria or any foreign substances. The immune system works to neutralize and remove pathogens like bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi that enter the body, recognize and neutralize harmful substances from the environment, and fight against the body’s own cells that have changes due to an illness.

According to Wikipedia definition

Immune system is a host defense system comprising many biological structures and processes within an organism that protects against disease.

Knowing what causes your sickness is one step to total healing.

Our immune system is essential for our survival. Without an immune system, our bodies would be open to attack from bacteria, viruses, parasites, and more. It is our immune system that keeps us healthy as we drift through a sea of pathogens.

This vast network of cells and tissues is constantly on the lookout for invaders, and once an enemy is spotted, a complex attack is mounted.

The immune system is spread throughout the body and involves many types of cells, organs, proteins, and tissues. Crucially, it can distinguish our tissue from foreign tissue — self from non-self. Dead and faulty cells are also recognized and cleared away by the immune system.

People with weak immune system are liable to die young

Once your immune system is weak, your Heart, Kidney, Liver and blood are at risk.

Every infection and sickness use you as their hiding place.

That is why a lot of people in Nigeria are suffering from Diabetes, High blood Pressure, Vision Problems etc

Top 3 Causes of Death in Nigeria

1. Malaria 20%

2. Lower Respiratory Infections 19%

3. Diarrheal Diseases 5%

These are as a result of weak immune system

Dear Friends

During those years I realized that money is not everything and good health is better than money. I bought the best infections, anti-malaria and typhoid drugs in every country I traveled to but I needed to stop the cause of frequent infection, malaria and typhoid.

My company nearly forced me to retirement because I wasn’t performing at my full capacity, my wife got tired of complaints in the other room because my performance went missing as she will say thank God, we have number of children we needed before this time.

Your frequent sickness might not be malaria or typhoid only you can tell

If you are patient enough to read, I will show you a formula I used and currently using to stay healthy, free from drugs and doctors.

“Prof. Temitope Alonge, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo state, says infectious diseases remain the leading causes of death in the country”.

Finally, I overcame everyday sickness, I can’t remember the last time I took paracetamol for headache, my performance at work now fully restore and my performance in the other room hmm my wife will be the one to tell you more.

How did I find this solution?

Since I knew the cause of my problem I started consulting and searching for lasting solution.

I purchased so many things online, offline and from different countries anytime I travel but none was really effective until I met with Le Wei in china.

June 25, 2014 this day I will never forget in my life, I went to china to attend a seminar on the topic “Petroleum, Natural Gas and Car of Future”

Le Wei was the driver assigned to drive me around if I wish to look around china.

That evening he saw me taking drugs he asked why, I narrated my story to him, which was how Le Wei led me to what I call breakthrough of my life.

If you read to the end of this article, I will reveal to you what Le Wei revealed to me that have change my life for good till date.

The last time I visited pharmacy in my estate they were surprise to see me some even asked if I still live around or I just came around.

I sent it to my aged mother (75yrs old) in the village who always complain of malaria and typhoid due to mosquito bite, she even stopped farming due to body weakness. The last time I called to check on her, she is back to her farm work.

I went back to the doctor in London; he confirmed that my body will live over 90yrs.

How do you know your immune system is weak?

Fatigue

If you constantly feel exhausted, and you get tired easily, it could be a sign that your immune function isn’t too great.

Frequent Infections

If you often pick up respiratory or urinary infections, toilet infections, it means that your immune system is overwhelmed and can’t fight invading viruses and bacteria like it should.

You always catch a cold or have a sore throat

If you pick up every bug going, your immune system might not be working well.

Allergies

Some people are allergic to dust and pollen, but they respond more than most and become quite ill. This is a sign of an overwhelmed immune system which needs a little help.

Injuries that is slow to heal

Our skin is the first line of defense against invading viruses and bacteria. If the immune system is low, the skin can become infected, invaded by bacteria, and you will notice that wounds will be slow to heal.

Weight Loss or Weight Gain

If the immune system is impaired, the body will not be able to protect itself, so it musters all its available energy to fight infection, which can result in weight loss. The immune system also works in the digestive system to prevent the growth of bacteria and parasites. If the immune system is weak, parasites and bacteria can flourish and reduce the amount of nutrients absorbed from food. This can also lead to weight loss. Weight gain is also associated with low immunity. If fat cells are stored rather than broken down for energy, the liver has to work overtime to help break fats down, rather than being able to fulfil its primary role of getting rid of toxins from the system.

Digestive problems

If you suffer from digestive problems like diarrhea, ulcer, stomach infections and nausea, it’s a sign that your immune system might be weakened. Bacteria and cells live in your gut that are an important part of your immune system, so if all is not well, it’s likely that your immunity is not that great either.

Anemia

If the immune system is compromised, sometimes it can mistake healthy red blood cells for invaders. The immune system attacks and destroys the red blood cells, which can lead to anemia.

Hair loss

If the immune system is in overdrive, it can attack other cells in the body. If the immune system attacks the hair follicles, it can cause hair loss. A severe form of this is alopecia, which can cause loss of eyelashes and eyebrows too.

Joint pain

When the immune system is impaired, it can start to attack healthy tissue and cause damage to it, so if you are regularly suffering from joint pain, your immune system might be a little off kilter.

Mouth ulcers

Mouth ulcers often appear when we are run down or stressed, or in other words, when the immune system is compromised

Cancer

Cancer cells can sometimes hide from the immune system so they can’t be identified, so they are quite clever. The cancer cells can prevent the immune system from responding effectively. A healthy immune system can generally identify invading cells and can destroy them. A weak immune system is more easily defeated by stronger, more organized cancer cells.

Dry Eyes

You might feel a sandy, gritty feeling like something is in your eye. Or you may notice pain, redness, a stringy discharge, or blurred vision. Some people find they can’t cry even when they’re upset.

What causes weak immune system?

If you lack Vitamin D, Dehydration, Sleep deprivation, Dirty hands, Bad oral health, Too much stress, Environment. Etc

“Infections are major cause of hospitalization

and death; as many as 380,000 people die

of the infections every year.”

Before I found this solution, I used to travel with hand sanitizer to wash my hand after every handshake to prevent infections and bacterial but now I only wash when I get home because I am sure of strong immune system.

No more traveling with drugs for anti-malaria, typhoid and I can enjoy any meal when I travel to any country without digestive problems like diarrhea.

Did you know that strong immune system will make you live longer and stronger?

Malaria, typhoid, infection and other illness will vanish, from weekly/monthly treatment you will upgrade to every 6 months checkup just like me.

Like my doctor will say “This is a miracle”

Do you want to die young?

God forbid you said

Weak immune system man or woman is open to all infections and sickness whereby getting pregnant or impregnating a woman will be hard.

You are not able to satisfy your partner in bed is because you have infections that has weaken your system due to weak immunity.

Some women/men don’t enjoy sex or don’t have drive for it due to your weak immune system (infections)

My brother and sister you need to equip your immune system in order to enjoy long lasting good health, stop spending money on malaria, typhoid, infection treatment and other common illness every now and then.

Malaria, typhoid and other illness drugs side effects are very harmful to our health.

Did you know that infections lead to diabetes?

Above mentioned signs of weak immunity are major causes of High blood pressure

Think about how much time and money you can save!

The average infection spends over 200,000 naira every year on medication, pumps, blood sugar monitors, testing strips, syringes, needles, foot care… imagine being free of this burden.

The time spent going to doctors, specialists, checkups – something you won’t have to do as often anymore.

Think about all the infection complications you can potentially avoid; heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, strokes, higher risk of cancer, amputations and so many other horrible ailments that many bacterial will cause.

Think about traveling without any worries of getting sick due to new weather and food

Would you use this information to help yourself, your kids, relatives, family and friends? Read on because you’re about to receive it.

LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT RESTORED MY HEALTH

Here is The Solution I am talking about….

IMMUNE PLUS CAPSULE

Product:

Immune + Capsules

Activate Youth Code, Keep a Forever Young Face

Each bottle contains 60 tablets

Approval number:

G.S.J.Z

G20050391

Composition and effect:

This product is a health food mainly made up of sheep placenta extract, soy isoflavones, lecithin, delta-tocopherol, hydrogenated palm oil, beewax, soybean oil, gelatin, glycerin and distilled water. Functional test proves that the product has the health function of strengthening immunity.

Suitable for:

People with low immunity

Unsuitable for:

Infants

You just discovered the solution that keep chinses people longer and healthier on earth– The Almighty Formula IMMUNE PLUS CAPSULE

Immune Plus capsule is produced in china, Canada and USA by Norland Industrial group.

Last year alone this drug freed 560,000 People from early grave and pains

This year is in Nigeria to free people and to create happiness, end sickness and from early grave.

Last time ebola entered Nigeria only those with strong immune system were able to survive after being infected.

This is your chance to feel young again.

This is what I used and also gave to my 2 daughters who were falling sick frequently due to weak immune system, no more weekly/monthly sickness in my house.

I see this as my little way trying to help the general public by sharing authentic solution just as Le Wei shared with me. Imagine amount I spent to get this information across to you.

WHAT IS THE BENEFIT OF THIS IMMUNE+ CAPSULE?

You will hardly ever catch colds or infections.

You Don’t get tired easily

Money meant for malaria typhoid and other infection treatment will be saved

Live longer and younger

You can eat anything without the fear of pouching (diarrhea)

You can easily loss or gain weight if you wish

Free from Joint pains and others

Very easy to recover from any slide sickness

Your body will be arm against every form infections and sickness

Please my dear Nigerians, I don’t like lies and I won’ t like to lie to you, Immune plus capsule is a weapon to protect your body and system against future sickness and infection, if your immune system is strong enough it can overpower any infections already in your system

Immune plus capsule does not have any side effect because its a supplement.

You and I know that prevention is better and cheaper than cure

In my recent years of knowing this solution my friends and neighbors have benefited from it, I even shared with my enemies because I want them to be alive to see what God is doing in my family.

So far over 200 people have benefited from this my discovery please read few testimonies below

Enietie Ene (From Uyo)

Hello Sir Just as you asked for feedback today makes it 7months since I took Immune plus capsule, I have not treated malaria and typhoid like I used to treat weekly. I think your drugs is doing magic and I hope it continue this way. Thank you very much for sharing.

Efe Daniel (from warri)

Ogar na you big oooo, this drug dey work like magic, I been reason say you wan chop my bar run oo, but you na correct man, I remember when I dey hustle malaria wan pai me, body dey fail me anyhow, my woman complain say me no dey perform, but as I take immune capsule, oooh boy my body re-arrange, now I dey hustle and I no dey tire, my body strong kampe and my woman dey enjoy me. My man I owe you drink.

Yusuf Ade (From Ekiti)

Greetings sir, the first time I saw your publication on newspaper I thought it was one of those scammers who claimed to have what they don’t, I am happy I took that bold steps.

Immune plus has improved my life greatly. People use to see me as a sicklier but today my story is different. Can I get it for my grandmother?

Isa Nuhu (From kano)

My doctor told me that my frequent sickness was a result of my current environment that I must change before I will see change but immune plus capsule proved him wrong, after taking it for 2 months I am now a super human, I really recommend this to anybody who wish to live longer and stronger.

Blessing Noah (from Abuja)

Sir, this drug works marvelously and it is still doing marvelous work in my body, I don’t feel fatigue any more, I now feel very active, all thanks to immune+ capsule, any one that does not believe this drug works is missing the benefits. God bless you

Joy Adeleke (from Lagos)

I don’t know if you remember me, I am the lady who called you and complained bitterly on how I became a customer to malaria and typhoid drugs and you gave me assurance of immune plus capsule, thank you sir for picking my call that day and also for the fast delivery of the drug, I have been feeling amazing since I started taking the drug, I have not visited any hospital for some months now. God will bless the manufacturers of immune plus capsule.

Queeneth Akpan (From PH)

The way I was falling sick before scared me, I nearly missed my final year exams because of sickness, my boyfriend left he even called me a Sickler but my story is different today because I am the strongest and healthiest anywhere I find myself today since I started using your recommended immune+, funny enough I have thrown away my medication box that was so dear to me because I have no use for them again. Thank you, sir. I am really happy I came across Immune plus capsule.

Let me not take much of your time or bored you with more testimonies

I just hope you will be kind enough to send yours when its time.

Your testimony will encourage others.

Is This Approved and Legal To Use?

Absolutely, aside from the fact that this is approved by NAFDAC itself, it has also been approved by various agencies round the world including the Kosher Seal which is the highest form of approval in the world that any product can have.

WHERE CAN I FIND IMMUNE + CAPSULE?

You cannot find this drug in pharmacies yet because is in short supply.

When we invited the company into Nigeria last year they asked people to register but only few people were able to meetup with their demands.

So, they only supply to those who registered as distributor, they have distributors in major cities. Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan, Kaduna, Uyo, Aba, Owerri, Enugu, Benin and Yenogoa.

If your state or city was not mentioned you don’t have anything to worry because they will send to you free of charge.

SIR WHY NOT SHARE THE DISTRIBUTORS PHONE NUMBER WITH US?

Yes, I did share distributors number the first time I made my publication online and a lot of people abused it, some people called to beg for the drugs without money, some even called at mid night just to ask questions, some flashed and some did unimaginable things so all distributors asked I withdraw their phone numbers online. If you are serious to get this drug continue for full details.

Now it’s Up to you to grab it today or risk never getting this amazing solution forever. I’m sorry for you if you leave this page without placing your order.

Maybe you enjoy taking drugs that will end your life very soon and all you worked for will be enjoy by others

How much will it cost me to get my hands on immune+capsule?

Well, before I answer that, let me first ask you a question.

How much would you pay to finally get rid of the worries and stresses that surround having health issues weekly?

How much would you pay to finally say goodbye to doctor visit now and then?

How much would you pay to finally stop swallowing bitter pills and painful injections?

To finally be able to stay with your family in good health and without worries of hospital expenses?

How much would you pay to get your life back?

HERE IS THE COST OF IMMUNE PLUS CAPSULE

1 Month Treatment: (1 Bottle) = 20,000 Naira

2 Months Treatment: (2 Bottles) = 40,000 Naira

3 Months Treatment: (3 Bottles) = 50,000 Naira

The Most Recommended Treatment Is the 2 or 3 Bottles You’ll Get Your Desired Result with That…

So, my brother and sister, I will say… if you can afford it, go for it. If you can buy for others, try to as well. There’s always a reward for our good did.

I encourage you to order the 2 or 3 bottles because you’ll get the desired result with that and you won’t have to keep spending money on this again. 2 or 3 months treatment is the BEST!

If you look at it, the more bottles you buy the cheaper the price and better result you will get

Here Is How to Make an Order and receive it while you make payment upon delivery…

You see my friend, I’m a Nigerian and I know you may be wondering if you will pay first before you get this product. NO!

You don’t have to pay first, once you place your order… I will send your details to your nearest distributor, they will ask their delivery agent to pick it up and bring it to your provided address at no extra cost. So, once the delivery agent brings it to you. You can collect the item and give the money to him/her. This delivery usually takes 24hrs – 4 days after placing your order.

I know a lot of persons reading this letter now will be harboring some doubts about the claims. Well, it’s not just like every other claim you find out there. This one is different. I wouldn’t be daring it if am not sure of the result you’ll get when you start using the “2 to 3 Bottles of Immune plus capsules”

I am a very well-known man if am not sure of this I wouldn’t come this far to share with you

This drug comes with 90 days money back guarantee

So, I repeat; “Order for the product (2 or 3 months treatment), use it for 90 days, and if it doesn’t deliver as promises… Call me on phone or send a text message and ask for your money back” No quibbles, no face tightening. You get back every kobo you paid. And I will even make a public apology to you for wasting your time.

Money back guarantee only available to people who order 3 or more bottles

NOTE: Please, Do Not Place an Order if you are not ready to pay and receive Your Product within the Next 24HRS – 4 days.

In case you place your order on Saturday, Sunday or Monday… Delivery commence on Monday morning. You should be expecting a call from delivery agent from Monday, but if by Thursday you have not gotten the product, kindly give me a call and I will sort things out so you can get it on Friday.

Please Do Not Place an Order If You Won’t be able to receive your product from Monday – Friday.

BUT BEFORE YOU PLACE YOUR ORDER NOTE THESE

Please do not order if you don’t have cash ready to receive it ASAP

Do not order if you are traveling

Do not order if you did not understand this article you just read (read over again)

Do not order for someone except you inform them or they asked you to

Do not order if you do not pick calls from new callers

Do not order if you are a doubting Thomas

If you have any verification to do or you want to ask your doctor kindly do so before you place your order

A lot of people will place order when I call them for delivery they will be like “I want to tell my doctor then i will call you back”

Please tell who you have to before you place your order

Though, I will advise you to receive the product fast so you can start using it. This will enable you to start seeing result faster. I wonder why you would want to delay when you see this kind of solution. I was skeptic too but i took action immediately and that’s why I am sharing this testimony with you.

Look, if at all I didn’t take a bold step to try this remedy, there’s no way i would have been here sharing my success story with you. I know as human, we are filled with doubt but let try to act upon any situation faster before it gets worsen.

If you are not financially ready, don’t bother ordering.

You can just save my number so once the money is ready, you can order.

Why I am giving this warning is because of some un-serious people. I know Nigeria is filled with wonderful people. some people will place an order and when they send the product to their state and the delivery agent call him/her to deliver, the same person that order will give an excuse of how he thought I was joking.

Some order and when the delivery agent call to deliver, they give excuses, which is really unfair. In as much as they don’t charge for delivery… They spend money to deliver this item to you. I Asked them not to charge you for that because I still want the whole world to know about my unique, life-changing discovery.

Just pay for the product cost and you receive the product and start using. So that is why I am pleading with you to only order if you are ready to receive your order within the estimated days (2 – 4 Days) and you should please keep the money for the product.

Don’t Forget;

1 Bottle is 20,000 Naira

2 Bottles is 40,000 Naira

3 bottles 50,000 Naira (The MOST RECOMMENDED – ORDER THIS PACKAGE FOR BEST RESULT)

How To Get The Immune plus Capsules …

To get the immune plus capsules, you will need to Place an order (The immune plus capsules is delivered base on ordering.

There are 2 options to place your order…

USE only one option please so I don’t receive multiple order.

NOTE: Once you place order via any of the below options, it will be waybill to your state so once it gets to your state. Delivery agent will pick it up and call you to deliver.

When the delivery agent gets to you. You collect the product and give the money to him/her.

DOSAGE is 1 tablet in the morning before meal and another 1 in the evening after meal.

If you have any question or Clarification before you order, call me with the below Phone Number: 07039326600

Please in case you call and the number is busy, kindly send me a text message and i will reply you. Due to demands, the phone number is always very busy.

If You’re Okay with every word on this page, you can go ahead and place your order. Don’t Forget, even after placing your order, you can still call me in case you have any question or you need clarification on anything.

Option 1:

Send an SMS/Text Message with the below details to 07039326600

_ Immune Plus capsule

– Your Full Name,

– Your Full address + LGA/State,

– Your Phone Number (Provide 2 Numbers If available),

– Specify the number of bottle(s) you are ordering + Product Name.

EXAMPLE OF THE SMS;

Mrs Chima

20 sule road maitama, Abuja

0885773785 081657744

3 bottles of Immune Plus Capsule

DON’T FORGET ALL SMS SHOULD BE SEND TO 07039326600

For orders in Lagos, expect your item to get to you within the same day or next day, while for orders outside Lagos, depending on the state/city, you will receive your items within 2 – 4 days.

Immune Plus Capsules has been proven to work time and time again, so I’m more than happy to put my money where my mouth is, and provide this rock-solid 100-day money-back guarantee so that you can put my product to the test in your own time, and at absolutely no financial risk to yourself, whatsoever.

Thank You,

Mr Wilson.