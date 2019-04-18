Human Trafficking: We are learning from Obaseki’s successes, says UK govt

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki’s relentless campaign against human trafficking and illegal migration has received the backing of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Department for International Development (DFID), which is reviewing the successes of the government’s strategy in containing the menace.

During a courtesy visit by a UKAID delegation to the Government House, in Benin City, a senior adviser with the UKAID, Richard Sandall said that the delegation is visiting the state to acquaint themselves with challenges, opportunities and progress recorded in the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration, which will enable the agency to commit more resources to support the Edo State Government.

Sandall commended the Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking for the work done in the last 18 months, noting that the impact of the taskforce’s operations was exceptional.

“The Taskforce has brought together stakeholders from different MDAs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and churches to work together to curb the scourge. We are learning from you. Your success is an example for us to follow. We are also here to learn about the Genius Hub campaign,” he said.

While commending Genius Hub in its contribution to curbing irregular migration, Sandal noted, “We want to hear about your challenges, opportunities and progress to help us know how to come in to support the fight against human trafficking.”

President, Federation of Muslim Women and member of the Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking, Hajiya Miamuna Momodu said the Obaseki-led administration has worked hard to change the narrative and negative perception of the state being the epicenter of human trafficking.

Momodu noted, “Before the establishment of the Taskforce Against Human Trafficking, the image of the state was in a bad light but the Obaseki administration fought hard to change the negative perception.

“Rather than lament, the government fought headlong to change the narrative and a lot has been done in two years of accepting returnees and giving them a lifeline through skills acquisition.”

She said the campaign ‘I am not for sale’ is close to Edo peoples’ hearts as human trafficking is modern-day slavery, which must be fought to a standstill