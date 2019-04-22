HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 – A Fusion of Technology and Aesthetics, Launches in Nigeria.

Leading smartphone brand, Huawei Technologies has unveiled another member to the rank of the company’s Y series of smartphones. Launched today, the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 features the all-new 6.09” Dewdrop display, a unique leather design, 13MP Camera and many more features. The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 is a fusion of the latest technology trends and sophisticated aesthetics.

The minimal bezels of the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 as a reason of the Dewdrop notch not only ensures a fuller and more immersive experience in gaming and watching, but makes navigation more seamless, leveraging on the advantage of a larger display area. This feature positions the device to be appealing to consumers of all ages.

The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 comes in three exceptional colors – Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue designed with reflective materials that causes light to bounce off and produce rainbow-like colors. This feature gives the device its eye-catching appearance. The third color of the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 is the Amber Brown edition which poses an interesting appearance with a leather-like look. The fingerprint-proof faux-leather design delivers elegant and fashionable aesthetics that appeals to both the fashion-savvy and practicality oriented users.

The phone is carved with arc design for a better grip and its light weight gives it a more comfortable feel in the hand.

Sporting a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera, HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 renders well defined crisp pictures. The 13MP rear camera ensures crystal-clear imaging quality with its high resolution, as well as incredible light sensitivity with its f/1.8 aperture. The 8MP front camera features a front flash and smarter beautification algorithms, which can apply different levels and various kinds of beauty effects based on user’s skin tone and color, ensuring clearer and more natural selfies even in the dark.

The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 runs on an Android 9.0 Pie alongside 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM storage that can be expanded by a microSD slot up to 512GB. Face recognition and finger print sensor are also available on the HUAWEI Y6 2019, allowing users unlock and continue their exploration securely.

Furthermore, the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 houses an efficient battery and thanks to Huawei’s proprietary AI power-saving technology, the device boasts even longer battery life. It also packs the HUAWEI Supersound to give a relatively higher speaker volume and users are guaranteed an enjoyable music listening experience. Party mode and surround sound system is also included to enhance user’s entertainment.

The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 is priced at NGN43900 and is available at the Huawei Store, Jumia and Leading Retailers Nationwide.