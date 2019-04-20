How it feels to be mother of twins – Funke Akindele

…Joins Dettol’s Clean Naija

By Destiny Eseaga

Multi-talented actress, Funke Akindele-Bello’s career has gone a notch higher with her recent unveiling as brand ambassador for leading antibacterial brand, Dettol Clean Naija, at a colorful ceremony held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

The ceremony which had the team of Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria and other dignitaries in attendance also doubled as launching of the brand’s ‘Clean Naija Initiative’, a campaign which is aimed at creating awareness, education and driving behavioral change, to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

Speaking about the company’s decision on choosing Funke Akindele-bello and the ‘Clean Naija Campaign’, the General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, expressed excitement and enthusiasm about the launch and partnership.

“At RB, we have made it our responsibility and purpose to help people live healthier lives and have happier homes. It is why we are launching the ‘Clean Naija’ Initiative which is an integrated multi-level campaign with the aim of creating awareness, education and driving behavioral change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

We recognize this is an enormous task and we acknowledge the partnership of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

It is also my utmost pleasure to unveil leading Nollywood actress and award-winning producer Funke Akindele-Bello as the Dettol Clean Naija brand ambassador. She has been a worthy role model and an inspiration for all Nigerians. Having also recorded success in various selfless activities, we have deemed her worthy of leading our “Clean Naija Initiative”, he said.