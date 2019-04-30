How armed men kidnapped UBEC Chairman, kill driver on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Armed men yesterday blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway, opened fire on some vehicles and abducted two people.

The attack was said to have occurred at about 3pm around Katari village which resulted to the death of one person.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the attackers kidnapped the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Muhammad Abubakar and his daughter while his driver was shot dead.

Sabo who confirmed the incident in a press statement issued in Kaduna, said two victims of the attack were rescued.

“Today April 29, we received information through DPO Katari that at about 1530hrs, he got a distress call that Armed Men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Reg. No 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Reg. No SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare Village along Kaduna -Abuja Expressway, opened fire on the vehicles and in the process the driver of the jeep was shot dead.

“While the occupants, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar who is the Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and his daughter were kidnapped.

“The occupants of the Sienna; one Alowonle Olalere and Onuka Victor both of Ibadan, Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari Police Station.”

Sabo added that the two injured victims were returning from Kano where they went to shoot a film titled ‘The Last Step’.

He disclosed that a combined teams of mobile policemen, Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, Special Forces and Operations Yaki operatives were quickly mobilized to the area with a view to combing the bushes for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the criminals.

He added that the Inspector General of Police Intelligent Response Team was also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums.

“At the moment, the two vehicles were recovered to the station,” he added.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman appeals to members of the public to support the Police with relevant information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“The Command will not be deterred in its efforts to bring crime to the barest minimum in the state.

“The hoodlums are only testing our collective will and we cannot relent.”