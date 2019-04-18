Housewife docked for allegedly collecting N500,000 under false pretence

A 46-year-old housewife, Rasheedat Busari, on Thursday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N500,000 under false pretences.

Busari, whose address and occupation were not disclosed in court, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 11, at Aragagun area of Badagry in Lagos.

Ikem alleged that the accused collected N500,000 from the complainant, Mrs Modinat Rafiu, with a promise to pay back in 14 weeks.

He said that the accused converted the N500,000, the property of the complainant to her personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.

The accused, however, denied all the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 24 for mention. (NAN)