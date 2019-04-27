Hollywood actor, Idris Elba marries partner, Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

By Emmanuel Okogba

Hollywood actor Idris Elba at the weekend tied the knot with his partner Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

The couple exchanged vows on April 26 at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh. Dhowre wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang; while Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy, Mr Eazi to make Coachella debut

Elba proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina at a movie screening for his new film Yardie in 2018.

The pair met in 2017 when they fell for each other. At the time, the 45-year-old actor was filming “The Mountain Between Us”.

Elba’s is of African descent, his father Winston, was a Sierra Leonean who worked at Ford Dagenham, and his mother, Eve, is Ghanaian.

On the other hand, Dhowre has a Somalian background.

VANGUARD