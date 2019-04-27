Breaking News
Hollywood actor, Idris Elba marries partner, Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

On 5:44 pm

By Emmanuel Okogba

Hollywood actor Idris Elba at the weekend tied the knot with his partner Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

The couple exchanged vows on April 26 at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh. Dhowre wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang; while Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Elba proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina at a movie screening for his new film Yardie in 2018.

The pair met in 2017 when they fell for each other. At the time, the 45-year-old actor was filming “The Mountain Between Us”.

Elba’s is of African descent, his father Winston, was a Sierra Leonean who worked at Ford Dagenham, and his mother, Eve, is Ghanaian.

On the other hand, Dhowre has a Somalian background.

