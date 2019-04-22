Heat waves: Use improvise hijab openings, umbrella for babies ― Expert

Dr Adamu Sa’id, a Pediatric Consultant at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), Baluchi, has advised mothers to be using an umbrella and Muslim mothers to improvise openings in their ‘Hijab’coverings to make room for fresh air for their babies during the hot season to protect their babies from heat waves.

Sa’id, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday, also urged

He said that hot weather conditions could lead to high body temperature and convulsion in babies.

“In the past, mothers used an umbrella to cover their children when going out to protect them from the scorching sun.

“This practice enabled babies to inhale oxygen and prevents them from convulsion and high fever caused by heat waves and heavy cloth coverings.

“This practice should continue because it is in the interest of the good health of babies,” he said.

The medical doctor also said Muslim mothers wearing their religious coverings (Hijab) should make provision in such coverings that would enable their babies breath fresh air, just as they adhered to the tenets of their religion.

“Openings can be created at the back of their ‘Hijab’ where babies can bring out their heads and breath fresh air.

“Another option is for the women to pass the rear portion of the ‘Hijab’ between their backs and the babies they are carrying,” he said.

The consultant stressed that such practice was necessary during hot season if babies were to remain healthy and devoid of ailments caused by heat.

Also speaking on the issue, Mrs Habiba Saad, Deputy Chairperson, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Bauchi chapter, said the union would organise sensitisation programmes on the matter.

She said that ‘Hijab’ could be sewn with zip opening at the rear to enable babies to have fresh air and breath comfortably.

Vanguard