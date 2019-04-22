Hard times: Cleric urges Nigerians to have hope

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor has urged Nigerians to have hope in God despite the hard times they were experiencing.

Delivering his Easter message in Awka, the cleric advised Christians to see suffering and difficulties as part of the journey to eternity that would be beneficial.

According to him, Easter presented an opportunity for Christians to thank God for the opportunity of being part of Christ’s resurrection, adding that the fact that Christ is alive gives people hope.

He said: “Despite the stressful times, people should trust in God by emulating Christ who, despite his travails, did not give up.

“There are difficulties, but it is only the living that would come up to tell the story. So, let us stop living as if we are hopeless. There is hope and Christ showed that hope as he went through suffering and at the end of the day, his resurrection brought us life.

“Christ took up that challenge; so, I challenge all of us to take up whatever challenges that life brings. Suffering is already part and parcel of our lives and nobody can be immune from it.”