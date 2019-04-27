Group tasks farmers, herdsmen on peace

The Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA), Ezhiba chapter in Nasarawa State, has urged farmers and herdsmen to maintain peaceful existence in order to boost food production.

The Chairman of the association, Mr David Boka, made the appeal on Saturday at the stakeholders meeting of the community at Ezhiba, Akun Development Area of Nasarawa State.

No apologies over Dumburum air strikes – Gov. Yari

He said that the appeal has become imperative considering the commencement of farming activities in some parts of the North and the importance of peace to the socio-economic development of any society.

“The aim of this meeting is to discuss some vital issues on how to develop and move the community forward.

“Some of the issues include unity, peace and the community’s infrastructural development.

“As we are all aware that peace is priceless and non-negotiable. We must show love to one another and live as brothers and sisters if our family and the community must develop and prosper.

“No nation or society can develop in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion,” he said.

Fresh oil spills in Ogoni kill 2, as Army invades community

Boka explained that without peaceful co-existence between the farmers, neighbours and herdsmen, agricultural production and the socio-economic development of the country would be affected negatively, hence the need for all to embrace peace.

He urged all stakeholders of the community to continue to invest positively to the development of the community and by extension, the state and country at large.

“Your investment could be in form of initiating people-oriented projects in this community or any positive way that can bring development to the community and the state at large,” Boka said.

He restated the association’s commitment to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area.

Chief Paul Angbre, the Village Head of Ezhiba, called on his subjects and Nigerians to embrace peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations.

According to him, no society could achieve meaningful progress and development without peace and unity.

Angbre also urged the stakeholders to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the community, by initiating people-oriented programmes.

Reports have it that some of the stakeholders who spoke at the meeting also called for sustainable peaceful coexistence among the people of the community and its environs.