 Group gives Oporoza community executives 14 days ultimatum to handover

By Prince Okafor

A group under the aegis of Concerned Indigenes of Oporoza Community, CIOC, yesterday, urged the current executive of Oporoza community in Gbaramatu kingdom, in Delta State to hand over power within 14days to avoid dissolution of the body.

Niger Delta records 40m litres oil spill annually – Dickson

It also called on various stakeholders including the International Oil Companies, IOCs, DESOPADEC, the local and the state government to stop dealing with the Johnbull Demebi-led executive council.

A statement by Spokesperson of the forum, Mr. Freeborn Abraye said the leadership refused to hand over power even after the expiration of its tenure.

The statement reads: “Every organisation, international oil companies, cooperate bodies and the local and state government should stop dealing with the current executives until the issues are resolved. We call on the cooperate bodies to heed this advice in order not to cause undue tension in the community.

Gbandi retains Nigerians in Diaspora chairmanship position

The Johnbul Demebi-led executive should call for a general meeting, in order to address the issue and make necessary arrangements for the inauguration of a new executive committee.

“We are giving the incumbent leadership a maximum of two weeks to call for the general meeting and make the necessary arrangements for the handing over to a new executive body, as failure to do so will lead to the automatic dissolving of the executive body, which will be disgraceful to the executives.’’