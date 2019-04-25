Group criticises Nwodo over comments on Buhari’s administration

.Say Ohaneze Leader lack wisdom to lead Ndi’Igbo

A socio-political organisation, the Igbo in Nigeria Movement (INM) has lashed out at Chief John Nnia Nwodo (Jnr), the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo over recent comments on President Muhammadu Buhari.

These recent utterances didn’t come as a surprise owing to the Ohanaeze’s leadership failed alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar at the last election.

However, it appears as though that even Nwodo’s south-eastern brothers are utterly frustrated with his sentimental outbursts.

In a statement signed by the president, Maxi Ifeanyi Igwe, the IMN frowned at his comments as it is not a true position of the Igbos who wholly supports the president.

According to the group, Mr Nwodo lacks the requisite wisdom to lead NdiIgbo and should desist from making statements that could whip ethnic sentiments in Igbo land and by extension Nigeria.

“John Nwodo’s outburst is unbecoming of an elder statesman that is meant to serve as a uniting figure and not a divisive figure in the country and within the people of the South East region in Nigeria. His ethnic agitation is uncharitable and against the wishes of the people of the South East region,” the statement began.

“The Igbos in Nigeria Movement think that what the country needs at this material time is unity and not division as exemplified by John Nwodo in his cancerous and unguarded statement.

“While it is appropriate for John Nwodo to support the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently held general elections, it is, however, inappropriate for him to continue to express his frustrations as that of the generality of the Igbos in Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, our considered opinion the ethnic card that is capable of putting the Igbo nation at war with other ethnicities in Nigeria. What Nigeria needs is healing and not war. This Nwodo should know better.

“While it is common knowledge that many groups including churches, development partners, religious and ethnic associations, have all come out to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari over his resounding victory at the polls, the likes of Nwodo instead is reminding President Muhammadu Buhari that the Igbos didn’t vote for him and as such does not deserve any political appointment.

“INM, views such statements as highly divisive and against the interest of the Igbo race and as such Nwodo must discontinue his attempt to cause disaffection and pandemonium in Igbo land by promoting his personal hateful as that of Ndi’Igbo.

“The INM also wishes to remind Nwodo that he is ultimately setting up the Igbos against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, an act that is unbecoming of an elder statesman. It is his game plan that no Igbo should be considered for any sensitive position hence the timing of his outburst.

“The INM hopes that Nwodo has not allowed himself to be used by some unscrupulous people to tarnish his image and that of the Igbo race by deliberately whipping up a hornets’ nest that would serve the Igbo race no good.

“The Nwodo that we used to know would not engage in acts that would put the Igbo race at grave danger, but we are afraid to state that the recent posturing of Nwodo is strange and inimical to the interest of the Igbo race. This he must retrace immediately.

“Consequently, we wish to state emphatically that the Igbo in Nigeria Movement and all Igbo sons and daughters disassociates from Nwodo’s statement and wishes to place it on record that his views do not represent the thinking of majority Igbo sons and daughters across Nigeria but that of a few in the journey of infamy with Nwodo.

“The INM wishes to place it on record that Igbo sons and daughters have decided to come together in total support for the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari towards taking Nigeria to greater heights.

“It is now a known fact that despite several attempts by Nwodo and his minions to smear the reputation of Buhari in the south-east and the rigging plots by the opposition party, our people still voted for President Buhari overwhelmingly and will continue to stand by his administration including the security agencies where he has appointed very competent hands.

“The likes of Nwodo and his associates should quit polluting the atmosphere with their toxic messages and behave like elder statesmen that are desirous of the continued unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.”

Vanguard