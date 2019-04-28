Group advises NNPC not to relocate NGMC office to Abuja

The Amalgamated Niger Delta Force has advised NNPC not to yield to alleged moves by certain cabal in the company to relocate Nigerian Gas Marketing Company ( NGMC), Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State to Abuja.

This was contained in a open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari titled: ‘ The cabal’s final slot to relocate Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) to Abuja ‘ and made available to the press.

In the letter signed by Abel Peretubor ( Coordinator General), Chief Temi Ayemi ( Interface Ethnics Coordinator), Hon. Okpako Ovie (Diaspora Affairs), Comrade Ogaga Onoriode ( Planning & Logistics), Ach. Tombra Ototo (Mobilizing Coordinator), and Sir Bemigho Edah ( Infor/ Statistics Coordinator), the group recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while he acted as the President of the country, gave a directive that all oil and gas companies should relocate their headquarters to their host communities but was jettisoned by the same cabal.

“The same cabal is now bent on relocating and moving the headquarters of NGMC from Warri to Abuja Central Business District at the detriment of the people of Delta State and indeed Southern Nigeria from where gas is produced ”

The group alleged further that the cabal said Warri was insecure place for management meetings, ” yet oil and gas are not insecure to be extracted from Warri soil”.

The Amalgamated Niger Delta Force in the letter noted that NGC/ NGMC and NPDC remain the cash cow of NNPC operating in Edo / Delta states and that since 1990, there has been no security challenges in Warri, adding that NGC/ NGMC declared billions of naira as profit to sustain the economy of Nigeria

The group then cautioned that any attempt to relocate the said companies from the Warri area to either Lagos or Abuja will further impoverish Niger Delta economy which the group noted was striving to improve due to the present Federal Government efforts of bringing peace and development.

The group however suggested that monies budgeted for the alleged planned relocation of NGMC to Abuja should be used to renovate parts of SPDC properties for immediate occupation by the companies.

Efforts to reach managements of both NGC and NGMC to comment on the allegations proved abortive at the time of filling this report, however, it would be recalled that some youths from oil and gas bearing communities in Delta State, staged a peaceful protest on the said allegations to the premises of NGC/NGMC on January 7th, 2019 but the management of NGMC through the Executive Director Assets Management and Technical Services ( EDAM/TS), Engineer E. A Akinsanya denied the allegations before the Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Hon Freedom Fregene.

