Government yet to provide enabling environment for academics, sports – Mrs Onoh

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Mrs. Ezinne Onoh, proprietress of ‘The Brains Premier School’, stated that the disconnection which often follows the desire of a child to engage in academics and sports can be overcome if the government sets an enabling an environment that such a combination of both activities.

Mrs Onoh who spoke at the maiden edition of sports festival for the secondary section said students most times have to choose between academics and sports or risk have been affected if …

According to her,” For a school that has maintained an unmatched record of 20 years for academic excellence and the promotion of extra-curricular activities. The pupils and students of Brains Premier School are trained in sports, vocational, music, dance, because the school is not just about academics, but about nurturing the “total child”, who can fit in any environment?

“For instance, I being a former long distance race athlete had to quit sports despite my love for it. I represented River State for a tournament and had to leave school for two weeks.

“On return, I was asked to repeat some tests which should have been taken care of, and this affected my academics was affected because there was no enabling environment for academics and extra-curricular activities to run side by side. After this experience, I decided to face my books squarely and leave sports completely.” She lamented.

Speaking of the benefits of sports, the chairman of the occasion Mr. Lawrence said what sports can do for growing children cannot be over-emphasized. Sports if encouraged, can be a career for children, mental alertness and the development of the brain, in fact, sports can be used to develop the Nigerian child.

“There is the need for the government to pay more attention to sports especially among children. This is one area, Brains Premier is trying to bridge the gap by providing modern learning and extra-mural facilities to children.

“The school has both indoor and outdoor sports centers and also a coach to train the students on various sporting activities, and the school hopes to take them out for competition with other students of other schools.” Nwogoh said.